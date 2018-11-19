Where to watch AHSAA Super 7 Playoffs: Spanish Fort vs. Wetumpka

By WBRC Staff | November 19, 2018 at 4:50 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 4:50 PM

(WBRC) - The high school football playoffs continue and this week we have a great matchup from south Alabama as the Spanish Fort Toros take on the Wetumpka Indians.

You’ll be able to see the game as WBRC will be showing it on Bounce TV.

What: AHSAA Super 7 7A Quarterfinals - Spanish Fort vs. Wetumpka

When: 7:00 pm

Channel: Bounce TV

List of Bounce 6.2 providers*:

CableOne – Channel 41

Alexandria, Anniston, Calhoun County, Fort McClellan, Hobson City, Jacksonville, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford, Talladega County, Weaver

Comcast – Channel 220

Ashville, Attalla, Gadsden, Rainbow City, Tuscaloosa

Northland Cable – Channel 117

Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Kennedy, Millport, Reform

OTELCO – Channel 85

Blount County, Cleveland, Oneonta, Snead

Spectrum TV

Formerly Bright House Networks – Channels 226 or 363

Birmingham, Bessemer

Formerly Charter Communications – Channels 192 or 6.2

Centre, Birmingham Metro, Blountsville, Chilton County, Curry, Cullman, Etowah, Jasper, Northport, Piedmont, Talladega.

USA Communications – Channel 274

Lincoln, Margaret, Odenville, Pell City, Riverside

West Alabama Cable TV – Channel 71

Fayette, Hamilton, Winfield

The following cable/satellite television providers have chosen not to carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2: AT&T U-Verse, Directv, Dish Network, and Zito Media

You can also watch Bounce 6.2 over the air with an antenna, which is available at most electronic stores.

