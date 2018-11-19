Where to watch AHSAA Super 7 Playoffs: Spanish Fort vs. Wetumpka

(WBRC) - The high school football playoffs continue and this week we have a great matchup from south Alabama as the Spanish Fort Toros take on the Wetumpka Indians.
You’ll be able to see the game as WBRC will be showing it on Bounce TV.
What: AHSAA Super 7 7A Quarterfinals - Spanish Fort vs. Wetumpka
When: 7:00 pm
Channel: Bounce TV
CableOne – Channel 41
Alexandria, Anniston, Calhoun County, Fort McClellan, Hobson City, Jacksonville, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford, Talladega County, Weaver
Comcast – Channel 220
Ashville, Attalla, Gadsden, Rainbow City, Tuscaloosa
Northland Cable – Channel 117
Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Kennedy, Millport, Reform
OTELCO – Channel 85
Blount County, Cleveland, Oneonta, Snead
Spectrum TV
Formerly Bright House Networks – Channels 226 or 363
Birmingham, Bessemer
Formerly Charter Communications – Channels 192 or 6.2
Centre, Birmingham Metro, Blountsville, Chilton County, Curry, Cullman, Etowah, Jasper, Northport, Piedmont, Talladega.
USA Communications – Channel 274
Lincoln, Margaret, Odenville, Pell City, Riverside
West Alabama Cable TV – Channel 71
Fayette, Hamilton, Winfield
The following cable/satellite television providers have chosen not to carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2: AT&T U-Verse, Directv, Dish Network, and Zito Media
You can also watch Bounce 6.2 over the air with an antenna, which is available at most electronic stores.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.