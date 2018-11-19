University of Alabama students win Miss Alabama USA, Miss Teen Alabama USA

(WBRC) - Two University of Alabama students will represent the Yellowhammer State on national stages next year.
A 20-year-old student at the University of Alabama has earned the title of Miss Alabama USA 2019. Representing Indian Hills, Hannah McMurphy beat 37 other contestants Saturday night to win the crown and sash. McMurphy also punched her ticket to the Miss USA pageant next year, which will air on WBRC FOX6.
McMurphy was crowned by outgoing Miss Alabama USA 2018 Hannah Brown, also of Tuscaloosa, during the state finals in Montgomery. It was McMurphy’s fourth attempt at a state title. Asked what her first priority would be after winning, McMurphy said she planned to eat pasta.
Joining McMurphy for the year is 18-year-old Kalin Burt, the new Miss Alabama Teen USA. Also crowned Saturday night in Montgomery, the fellow University of Alabama student represented Hoover. Burt was crowned by Kennedy Cromeens, Miss Alabama Teen USA 2018. Burt finished first runner-up to Cromeens last year.
Other finalists for the Miss Alabama USA title included Taylor Jones of Stillwaters, Brennen Cooke of North Shelby County, Kali Sturgis representing Magic City and Bayley Albinger representing Greater Mobile. Rounding out the top five in the teen division were Olivia Taylor of Tuscaloosa County, Kennedy Whisenant of Birmingham, Raley Madison Pasibe representing United Southeast and Alexis Fagan representing Lake Tuscaloosa.
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA are franchises of the Miss Universe Organization, operated by RPM Productions.
