UAB’s Chief Trauma Surgeon responds to NRA tweet

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Four years ago, UAB’s trauma center saw about two hundred fifty gun shot wound patients a year.
Today, they see around seven-hundred.
“It used to be we would go three or four nights and maybe have a gun shot wound to take care of and now with the increasing frequency, it's almost every day that we have operative trauma from gun violence,” says Dr. Jeff Kerby, UAB’s Chief Trauma Surgeon.
A veteran of the US Air Force, Kerby says because of the increasing gun violence patients, UAB has almost become like a combat hospital trying to serve them.
That’s why a recent tweet from the National Rifle Association telling doctors “to stay in their lane” when speaking out about gun violence sparked a strong emotional response from Kerby and his colleagues.
“We’re on the front lines dealing with this, having to talk to the families, have those difficult conversations on a day to day basis and increasing over time,” Kerby says.
He says one big hurdle to solving the problem--there’s no government funding for research on the issue.
Kerby believes the gun violence situation deserves a public health approach--that would include experts from many areas.
“We’d love for the NRA to come to the table with us and work with us to come up with some sensible solutions. There are some common sense solutions that really can curb this epidemic we have, but we all need to work together. We all need to be in this lane together,” he says.
Kerby says this is not about doing away with the Second Amendment. He understands the right to bear arms is important.
But he believes there is room for reform in some of our laws. His hope is that action will place rhetoric.
