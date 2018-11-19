Showers are moving in this afternoon

Black Friday: Our next system will swing through the state on Friday giving us a good chance for showers for the second half of Friday and continuing into Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely remain below average in the low to mid 50s with morning temperatures in the 40s. Next Weekend: Most of Saturday is looking dry, and we'll introduce small rain chances into early next week as a few disturbances could develop and give us a rain chance. Timing and intensity of these systems are still questionable (models show a lot of disagreement), so confidence is low at this time.