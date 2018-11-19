Showers are moving in this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -We waiting patiently for the arrival of our next cold front today. Ahead of the front, we have warmed up nicely with most areas well into the 60s.
Little bit cooler in our northwest counties as clouds increase and a few showers begin to move through. Clouds are increasing today and that could give way to spotty showers that are expected to develop to our west and move to the east. Rain chance around 40% with most of the rain moving in after 3 p.m.
High temperatures in the 60s but will drop as the cold front moves through. Expect a southwest wind at 5-10 mph. First Alert: Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop below average on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will lower into the mid 50s with overnight lows back into the 30s. We could see near freezing temperatures Wednesday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Thanksgiving: Travel forecast looking great this week across the Southeast. Thanksgiving is also looking dry with temperatures slightly below average. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°F. Weather looking great!
Black Friday: Our next system will swing through the state on Friday giving us a good chance for showers for the second half of Friday and continuing into Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely remain below average in the low to mid 50s with morning temperatures in the 40s. Next Weekend: Most of Saturday is looking dry, and we'll introduce small rain chances into early next week as a few disturbances could develop and give us a rain chance. Timing and intensity of these systems are still questionable (models show a lot of disagreement), so confidence is low at this time.
