Report: Saudi crown prince to attend G-20 summit

In this photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, front row on left, seated next to the country’s most senior cleric, listens to Saudi King Salman give his annual policy speech in the ornate hall of the consultative Shura Council, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Salman gave his first major speech since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents, expressing support for his son, the crown prince, and making no mention of the accusations that the prince ordered the killing. Monday’s speech highlighted the kingdom’s priorities for the coming year, focusing on issues such as the war in Yemen, security for Palestinians, stability in the oil market, countering rival Iran and job creation for Saudis. (AP Photo/Saudi Press Agency)