Protecting your information while shopping online

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - If you are getting ready to do your holiday shopping online this Black Friday or Cyber Monday, make sure you’re taking precautions to prevent hackers from shopping with your info.
That includes everything from making sure the apps you download are legitimate to not shopping on public WiFi.
“That’s a hackers playground is public WiFi. Again most of these public WiFis don’t have the security enacted that you would at your home network, especially at your business network,” said Hunter Hudson with ThreatAdvice.
