More reward money offered in Kate Ragsdale murder case

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday morning more reward money in the murder of a 73-year-old woman.
Kate Ragsdale was found stabbed to death in her home in the Highlands subdivision of Tuscaloosa in Feb. of 2013. A neighbor found her body inside her home after being concerned by the pile of newspapers that remained untouched on her front lawn.
The new reward of $20,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Ragsdale’s murder. The money is in addition to a $5,000 reward offered by the Governor’s Office.
Ragsdale was employed by the University of Alabama for more than 25 years and worked for most of those years as a librarian. She retired in 2006 but remained active with the UA Retire Association before her death.
A news conference is planned for 10 a.m.
