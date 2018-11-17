Lance Mason fired from city of Cleveland after allegedly killing ex-wife in Shaker Heights

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland has terminated Minority Business Development Administrator Lance Mason after he allegedly killed ex-wife Aisha Fraser in Shaker Heights on Saturday.
The former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge also injured a police officer when he drove a car into a cruiser upon fleeing the scene, according to police.
Mayor Frank Jackson issued the following statement regarding the termination:
The City of Cleveland is aware of the arrest of Lance Mason, Minority Business Development Administrator, on felony charges in the city of Shaker Heights, Ohio.
"I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Aisha Fraser, especially to her children,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson.
Mr. Mason has been terminated effective immediately.
The City of Cleveland will cooperate fully with the City of Shaker Heights in this investigation.
Mason was rehired by the city in 2017 after pleading guilty to attempted assault and domestic violence in connection with the attack on his then estranged wife in 2014.
