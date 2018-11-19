Homicide under investigation in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, AL (WBRC) - Sylacauga police are investigating the homicide of a 67-year-old man.
Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of S. Wetumpka Avenue Saturday night.
The victim has been identified as Jerry Ray DeLee. He had been shot once in the chest.
A person of interest is in custody. The unnamed, person of interest is being held on several unrelated charges.
This case will be turned over to the Talladega County District Attorney’s office as soon as today.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Sylacauga Police Department Investigator Jason Williamson 256-401-2454 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.
