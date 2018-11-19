Homeless man in Mississippi saves dog hit by car

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A homeless man in Jackson was a hero Friday afternoon for one four-legged friend.
According to local animal shelter ARF (Animal Rescue Fund) a homeless man saw a dog get hit by a car on State Street.
The car that hit the dog didn’t stop, but the homeless man rushed to the dog’s rescue.
He scooped up the dog and carried it all the way to the nearest vet he could find.
The vet called local rescue, ARF, and asked if they would take the injured dog.
According to ARF, the dog has a back injury and broken leg and will requite a lengthy hospital stay over the holidays. He has been named Howard.
The veterinarian said that Howard was very calm and sweet during his treatment.
To donate to this local rescue and the pup’s car, please call the vet directly at 601-366-1461 or paypal at arfms@comcast.net
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.