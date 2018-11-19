Etowah Co. man accused of hate threats to undergo medical evaluation

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A Southside man charged with making terroristic threats will undergo a medical evaluation, and has to stay off the internet, as a result of a bond order.
Stanley Gregory Bell is accused of threatening the life of a Jewish man in the Gadsden area, the day of of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood in Pittsburgh.
A Facebook status from that day quotes Bell as saying, "This Gadsden Jew keeps messing with me, another will die. You hear me boy?" It goes on to say, "I ain't finished with you and neither is the law!" and vowed to get "mid evil" (sic) on the person in question.
The status was later deleted but screengrabs of it have floated around Facebook.
The Southside police officer who arrested Bell, Sgt. Jay Freeman, said at the time the FBI was also investigating Bell to see if he committed a hate crime.
As deputies brought Bell to court for his hearing Monday morning, Bell said it was a “big misunderstanding,” but didn’t go into detail.
An order from Etowah County District Judge Willis Clay says Bell has to be transported to Gadsden Regional Medical Center to its sixth floor, “for such evaluation and treatment as is deemed necessary by medical professionals.” In court, attorneys mentioned a possible mental evaluation but, Assistant District Attorney Carol Griffith suggested a physical evaluation because of a stroke Bell suffered in the past.
After the evaluation, the order says Bell is to be returned to jail to finish the bonding process. Griffith said in court the $10,000 cash bond had already been posted.
Clay said in the order that Bell had to avoid the victim and his family. He is also ordered to avoid the internet in all its forms and all social media. Bell is also required to give up all firearms.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.