Best deals on electronics this Black Friday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Everyone wants to get a deal. Especially, if you are going to jump into the Black Friday shopping crowd.
“For Black Friday, I like a great deal. It’s a way to get things cheaper. A lower price,” Cornelius Hopson said.
If you’re shopping for a 65 inch big screen TV. Here are some comparison prices from Best Buy, Walmart and Target.
- Best Buy 65' LG $599.99
- Walmart 65' TCL $559.99
- Target 65′ TCL $599.99
Now what about a Laptop?
- Best Buy Dell 15.6' Chromebook $129.99
- Walmart Samsung 11.6' $199.99
- Target Acer 11.6 Chromebook $169.99
And tablets?
- Best Buy iPad Mini $299.99
- Walmart iPad $329.00
- Target Amazon Fire 8′ 109.99
While many of these stores make matching offers. These deals may not work on Black Friday.
Meanwhile Hopson says it will take a good deal to get him out of this house this Friday.
“Half off. I’m looking for deals half off. More than half off,” Hopson said.
