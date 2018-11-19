Anniston businessman to honor police ‘Employees of the Month’

ANNISTON, AL (WBRC) - A downtown Anniston businessman has started an employee of the month program for the local police department.
Bill Smith owns the Furniture Outlet, and started a program where three employees per month, both rank-in-file officers and civilians are eligible, are rewarded with $100, plus shopping sprees and free meals at restaurants.
The first three winners were drawn out of a police hat last week.
Since he came up with the idea, other Anniston area businesses, such as Pickett’s Farm Supply and Couch’s Jewelers, have chipped in, along with a number of restaurants.
Smith says he got the idea when he kept hearing about shootings of police officers in other cities, and felt his local police were taken for granted.
“When we call them, they come, they won’t send you a bill or anything,” Smith said. “And I just got to thinking, you know, this is not the highest paid profession in the world. There’s some little something that we can do, to help them out, I think they would appreciate it.”
Smith’s program covers Anniston police, but he challenges business leaders in other nearby cities, such as Gadsden and Oxford, to come up with a similar program in their cities.
