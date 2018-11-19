ALDOT: Limited road construction projects during Thanksgiving holiday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Good news for drivers. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced Monday there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates from noon, Wednesday, Nov. 21, through midnight, Sunday, Nov. 25.
Road improvement and maintenance projects are in place along several segments of Interstate 65 and Interstate 85 throughout Alabama. Lowered speed limits and construction material may remain in place in some areas, depending upon road conditions.
“Increased traffic volume on Alabama roads during Thanksgiving week often brings an increase in vehicle crash injuries and fatalities,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with ALDOT. “Wearing a seat belt is the number one thing we can all do to stay safe on the road this holiday or any day.”
