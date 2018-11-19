Alabama has four players nominated for national awards

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Tua Tagovailoa, Jerry Jeudy, Jonah Williams and Quinnen Williams have all been named finalists for different national awards.
Tua Tagovailoa leads the way with nominations for two different national awards. He’s been nominated for the O’Brien Award which goes to the nation’s best quarterback and the Maxwell Award which is awarded to college football’s best player. He’s also considered to be the front runner for the Heisman.
Tua has accumulated some impressive stats this year. He currently has the best quarterback rating per ESPN’s Total QBR, NFL passer rating, and collegiate passer efficiency. He has already surpassed the Alabama passing touchdown record with 31 touchdowns.
Jerry Jeudy has also been named one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award. The Biletnikoff is given to the nation’s best receiver.
Both Jonah Williams and Quinnen Williams have been nominated for the Outland Trophy which is given to the nation’s best offensive or defensive lineman. Quinnen Williams has also been nominated for the Bednarik Award which goes to the nation’s best defender.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.