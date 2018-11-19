ADOC inmate fatally stabbed; suspect to be charged with murder

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating after an inmate was fatally stabbed at the Elmore Correctional Facility Sunday.
According to ADOC, James Lewis Kennedy, 39, was fatally stabbed during an altercation with another inmate at around 9 a.m. Prison officials identified Patrick Dean Smith, 29, as a suspect; he is serving a life sentence for a 2012 second-degree assault conviction in Mobile County, and he will be charged with murder in connection with the stabbing.
Kennedy was serving a life sentence for a 2004 first-degree burglary and attempted murder conviction in Henry County.
The circumstances that led to the stabbing remain under investigation.
