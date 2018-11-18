Young girls learn about career opportunities in aviation

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Girls in Birmingham got an up-close look at what it takes to make it in the aviation industry Saturday.
Southern Airways Chapter of Women in Aviation International hosted a “Girls in Aviation Day” event.
Girls ages 8-16 got to tour the Southern Museum of Flight, and learn about different careers available.
“It’s the chance to catch them young and introduce them to aviation because it’s not a career field a lot of women think about. But it’s an awesome opportunity. It’s a great career. I’ve been in aviation since I was 16,” said Membership Chairman Holly Roe.
Our very own chief meteorologist J-P Dice was also there. He’s a commercial pilot and certified flight instructor, and talked about how weather affects aviation.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.