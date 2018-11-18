Young girls learn about career opportunities in aviation

Girls ages eight to 12 learn about the career opportunities in the aviation industry.
By Catherine Patterson | November 17, 2018 at 7:26 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 7:26 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Girls in Birmingham got an up-close look at what it takes to make it in the aviation industry Saturday.

Southern Airways Chapter of Women in Aviation International hosted a “Girls in Aviation Day” event.

Girls ages 8-16 got to tour the Southern Museum of Flight, and learn about different careers available.

“It’s the chance to catch them young and introduce them to aviation because it’s not a career field a lot of women think about. But it’s an awesome opportunity. It’s a great career. I’ve been in aviation since I was 16,” said Membership Chairman Holly Roe.

Holly Roe
Holly Roe (Source: WBRC)

Our very own chief meteorologist J-P Dice was also there. He’s a commercial pilot and certified flight instructor, and talked about how weather affects aviation.

WBRC Fox 6 Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice spoke to girls attending program
WBRC Fox 6 Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice spoke to girls attending program (Source: WBRC)

