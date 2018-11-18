Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 AM CST this morning. Visibility will quickly drop to one quarter of a mile near waterways and in valleys which will make travel hazardous. This Advisory means visibility will frequently be reduced to a quarter mile or less. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Beyond the early morning fog, however, not a lot of changes in our day-to-day forecast across Central Alabama for the next several days. A warm and pleasant weekend continues as dry air lingers over The Southeast. High pressure will continue to be the dominant weather player allowing for plenty of sunshine and highs ranging from 64-66 this afternoon.
An upper-level area of low pressure will move toward The Southeast tomorrow and ahead of an approaching associated front there may be some light rain especially Monday night but with plenty of dry air still in place rainfall totals will be limited. Following the frontal passage another area of high pressure will build into the region again establishing a stable weather pattern through at least Thanksgiving Day. Rain chances may rise beyond Thursday as another disturbance moves south increasing rain chances especially Friday night and Saturday.
