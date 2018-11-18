The Latest: 7-time champ Jimmie Johnson shaves for finale

Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR champion, surprised the sport when he showed up at Homestead-Miami Speedway clean shaven for the first time in nearly a dozen years. Johnson tweeted a photo of a razor with the caption, "I'm all in for the throwback weekend!" Johnson, a fitness freak, looked about as baby-faced as he did as a rookie in 2002. It's part of a throwback weekend that honors his history with Knaus and sponsor Lowe's. Johnson has been paired with both for 17 years, but he's splitting from his crew chief next season and Lowe's is leaving NASCAR.