FIRST ALERT: Patchy, dense fog Monday morning

THANKSGIVING AND THE REST OF THE WEEK: We will have lots of sunshine and nice travel weather for Wednesday. You will need the heavy jacket for the morning hours as lows tumble into the upper 30s. The sunny weather will return for Thanksgiving day, with a light east-southeast wind, and highs near 60 degrees. The next rainmaker will impact the state on Friday. The new data shows this system impacting the area a bit sooner, with rain possible by lunchtime on Friday. The rain will likely linger into the afternoon and possibly overnight, however we should see drier weather just in time for kickoff of the big Iron Bowl game in Tuscaloosa. I would still plan on taking the rain gear just in case you plan on tailgating early Saturday. A trailing cold front will likely bring another chance of showers on Sunday. I will share more details on this system and tomorrow nights rainmaker in my forecast beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC. I will also post updates on our FREE WBRC First Alert Weather App.