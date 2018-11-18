FIRST ALERT: Patchy, dense fog Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - FIRST ALERT FOR FOG TONIGHT: We will continue to enjoy some beautiful fall weather for the remainder of the day, with a clear sky and calm conditions overnight. Areas of dense fog will be possible during the early morning hours so I would factor in some extra drive time Monday morning. Dry weather will continue through most of the day tomorrow however wet weather will be possible tomorrow night as a cold front moves in. The new forecast guidance has ramped up the available moisture with this system, so there is a good chance we will have a period of light rain tomorrow night. This system will move out early Tuesday morning, with a clearing sky and a chilly north wind returning. Highs will only reach the middle to upper 50s on Tuesday.
THANKSGIVING AND THE REST OF THE WEEK: We will have lots of sunshine and nice travel weather for Wednesday. You will need the heavy jacket for the morning hours as lows tumble into the upper 30s. The sunny weather will return for Thanksgiving day, with a light east-southeast wind, and highs near 60 degrees. The next rainmaker will impact the state on Friday. The new data shows this system impacting the area a bit sooner, with rain possible by lunchtime on Friday. The rain will likely linger into the afternoon and possibly overnight, however we should see drier weather just in time for kickoff of the big Iron Bowl game in Tuscaloosa. I would still plan on taking the rain gear just in case you plan on tailgating early Saturday. A trailing cold front will likely bring another chance of showers on Sunday. I will share more details on this system and tomorrow nights rainmaker in my forecast beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC. I will also post updates on our FREE WBRC First Alert Weather App.
