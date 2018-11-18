Clay church volunteers help homeless at Linn Park

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Church volunteers spent their Saturday in Birmingham spreading blessings.
A group from Christ for the Nations church in Clay came out to Linn Park for an event to help the homeless.
They served breakfast and lunch, and gave people haircuts, manicures and pedicures.
“Just really to transmit God’s love through us and actually tell people that God loves them, and that we are a helping hand to help them in any way we can," said volunteer Lupina Mendez.
Volunteers also gave out personal hygiene items, clothes and blankets.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.