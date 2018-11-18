Auburn takes care of Liberty on Senior Day

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - In their final home game of the season, and their final game before next week’s Iron Bowl, the Auburn Tigers (7-4) took care of the Liberty Flames (4-6) 53-0 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn scored early and often in this one. A field goal from 53-yards out by Anders Carlson got the Tigers on the board and a pick-six by Darrell Williams had Auburn up 10-0 within the game’s first 7-and-a-half minutes.
Auburn forced a safety on a blocked punt on Liberty’s next drive to move ahead 12-0 and that’s where the lead sat until Carlson’s second field goal of the game put Auburn on top 15-0 as the first quarter came to a close.
Auburn doubled its score and then some before the half, taking a 32-0 lead into the break.
After the break, the Tigers scored on the opening drive of the third quarter on a spectacular grab by freshman wide receiver Seth Williams. Williams’ 45-yard TD grab had Auburn up 39-0 and had everyone feeling good.
The long grab was part of a 109-yard afternoon for Williams in the receiving game.
Auburn would add on to its lead before running out the clock.
Saturday was a good game to get the Tigers back in the groove and back on track after losing to No. 5 Georgia a week ago. It was a game in which the Bulldogs scored 21-straight to beat the Tigers.
Where Auburn only totaled 274 total yards in that game, those numbers were significantly increased in Saturday’s home finale. The Tigers managed 531 total yards - mostly accrued on the ground.
After no Auburn back rushed for even 50 yards a week ago, Auburn’s Kam Martin led all rushers with 116 rushing yards on the ground to put out the Flames. He also added a touchdown to his stat line.
Quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw for 178 passing yards and two touchdowns in 12 of 18 attempts.
Defensively the Tigers were all over the field, forcing for turnovers and a safety on special teams. Kevin Steele’s defense played much like a steel wall. It only permitted 134 yards of total offense from the Flames, just 55 yards rushing.
The relentless attack held Liberty quarterback Stephen Calvert to just 9 of 28 in the passing game and intercepted two of his passes. Calvert was also sacked four times, a much-needed performance by the defense headed into next Saturday.
Now Auburn begins preparations for the No. 1 team in the country in Alabama. The Tigers downed the Tide a season ago and are looking to beat Alabama for the second-straight year for the first time since 2006 and 2007 seasons.
The Alabama and Auburn kick things off from Tuscaloosa next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
