App-based fuel-delivery service now available in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Filling up your car with gas? There’s an app for that.
It’s called FuelFox and it’s now available for Birmingham drivers.
FuelFox founder and CEO Ben Morris said the idea behind the app stemmed from the inconvenience of going to a gas station.
He said once you subscribe on the app, you can schedule tank fill-ups at designated locations,and a fuel truck fills you up.
Morris said, while living here in Birmingham, he’s never met anyone who likes to get gas.
He said it can be unsafe, unsanitary and take up too much time.
“FuelFox keeps individuals safe, gives them more time in their day to spend with their families, to spend at their jobs,” said Morris. “Time is truly the only scarce commodity that we have. And when you realize that, we have to use our time wisely and FuelFox helps you do that.”
Morris said there’s no markup on the fuel. They charge the AAA average gas price for the county. FuelFox also services fleet vehicles.
