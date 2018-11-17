Sideline 2018 Round 2 scores, Round 3 pairings

Sideline 2018 Round 2 scores, Round 3 pairings
(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | November 16, 2018 at 11:39 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 11:39 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It was another great week of high school playoff football! Here are scores from around the state and next week’s pairings.

CLASS 1A

Lanett 14, Marengo 6

Maplesville 21, Georgiana 14

Linden 28, Elba 0

St. Luke’s Episcopal 46, Wadley 16

Mars Hill Bible 38, Donoho 7

South Lamar 48, Winterboro 14

Pickens County 34, Falkville 15

Spring Garden 16, Waterloo 8

CLASS 2A

Daleville 27, Leroy 26

Luverne 41, Abbeville 20

Highland Home 42, LaFayette 3

Ariton 37, Cottage Hill Christian 27

Fyffe 35, Colbert County 0

Ohatchee 42, Red Bay 6

Addison 26, Ranburne 15

Aliceville 20, Collinsville 9

CLASS 3A

Flomaton 32, Winfield 7

Pike County 21, Thomasville 14

Providence Christian 27, Saint James 6

Gordo 20, Mobile Christian 17

Westminster Christian 48, Midfield 44

Piedmont 41, J.B. Pennington 16

Randolph County 28, Geraldine 18

Saks 38, Fultondale 14

CLASS 4A

Hillcrest-Evergreen 42, Alabama Christian 0

Andalusia 51, Headland 22

American Christian 10, Montgomery Catholic 3

UMS-Wright 48, Trinity Presbyterian 0

Oneonta 56, DAR 20

Good Hope 27, Jacksonville 12

Hokes Bluff 33, North Jackson 13

Deshler 42, Fayette County 21

CLASS 5A

Ramsay 25, Jackson 22

Greenville 43, Bibb County 16

Demopolis 21, Pleasant Grove 0

Vigor 26, Briarwood Christian 0

Central-Clay County 44, Madison Academy 19

Etowah 24, Center Point 14

Jasper 41, Southside-Gadsden 14 (10-1)

Mortimer Jordan 41, East Limestone 9

CLASS 6A

Saraland 6, Hueytown 0

Opelika 42, Bessemer City 26

Wetumpka 20, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 17 (OT)

Spanish Fort 30, McAdory 0

Homewood 14, Gardendale 0

Pinson Valley 45, Muscle Shoals 21

Clay-Chalkville 35, Hartselle 7

Oxford 49, Decatur 0

CLASS 7A

Lee-Montgomery 12, Auburn 6

Central-Phenix City 14, McGill-Toolen Catholic 0

Hoover 42, Mountain Brook 17

Thompson 37, Hewitt-Trussville 13

THIRD-ROUND PAIRINGS

CLASS 1A

Lanett (10-1) at Maplesville (10-1)

St. Luke’s Episcopal (11-1) at Linden (11-0)

Mars Hill Bible (11-1) at South Lamar (12-0), Millport

Spring Garden (11-1) at Pickens County (8-4), Reform

CLASS 2A

Luverne (11-1) at Leroy (9-3)

Ariton (9-3) at Highland Home (11-1)

Ohatchee (11-0) at Fyffe (12-0)

Aliceville (10-2) at Addison (10-2)

CLASS 3A

Flomaton (9-3) at Pike County (10-2), Brundidge

Gordo (10-2) at Providence Christian (11-1), Dothan

Westminster Christian (11-0) at Piedmont (10-2)

Saks (10-1) at Randolph County (11-1), Wedowee

CLASS 4A

Andalusia (8-4) at Hillcrest-Evergreen (9-4)

American Christian (12-0) at UMS-Wright (11-0), Mobile

Good Hope (11-1) at Oneonta (9-3)

Deshler (7-5) at Hokes Bluff (11-1)

CLASS 5A

Greenville (10-2) at Ramsay (11-1), Birmingham, Lawson Field

Vigor (11-1) at Demopolis (10-2)

Central-Clay County (9-3) at Etowah (12-0), Attalla

Mortimer Jordan (11-1) at Jasper (11-1)

CLASS 6A

Opelika (7-4) at Saraland (11-1)

Spanish Fort (11-1) at Wetumpka (10-2)

Pinson Valley (10-1) at Homewood (10-2)

Oxford (10-2) at Clay-Chalkville (11-1)

CLASS 7A

Lee-Montgomery (8-4) at Central-Phenix City (12-0)

Thompson (10-1) at Hoover (9-3)

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.