Sideline 2018 Round 2 scores, Round 3 pairings

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It was another great week of high school playoff football! Here are scores from around the state and next week’s pairings.
CLASS 1A
Lanett 14, Marengo 6
Maplesville 21, Georgiana 14
Linden 28, Elba 0
St. Luke’s Episcopal 46, Wadley 16
Mars Hill Bible 38, Donoho 7
South Lamar 48, Winterboro 14
Pickens County 34, Falkville 15
Spring Garden 16, Waterloo 8
CLASS 2A
Daleville 27, Leroy 26
Luverne 41, Abbeville 20
Highland Home 42, LaFayette 3
Ariton 37, Cottage Hill Christian 27
Fyffe 35, Colbert County 0
Ohatchee 42, Red Bay 6
Addison 26, Ranburne 15
Aliceville 20, Collinsville 9
CLASS 3A
Flomaton 32, Winfield 7
Pike County 21, Thomasville 14
Providence Christian 27, Saint James 6
Gordo 20, Mobile Christian 17
Westminster Christian 48, Midfield 44
Piedmont 41, J.B. Pennington 16
Randolph County 28, Geraldine 18
Saks 38, Fultondale 14
CLASS 4A
Hillcrest-Evergreen 42, Alabama Christian 0
Andalusia 51, Headland 22
American Christian 10, Montgomery Catholic 3
UMS-Wright 48, Trinity Presbyterian 0
Oneonta 56, DAR 20
Good Hope 27, Jacksonville 12
Hokes Bluff 33, North Jackson 13
Deshler 42, Fayette County 21
CLASS 5A
Ramsay 25, Jackson 22
Greenville 43, Bibb County 16
Demopolis 21, Pleasant Grove 0
Vigor 26, Briarwood Christian 0
Central-Clay County 44, Madison Academy 19
Etowah 24, Center Point 14
Jasper 41, Southside-Gadsden 14 (10-1)
Mortimer Jordan 41, East Limestone 9
CLASS 6A
Saraland 6, Hueytown 0
Opelika 42, Bessemer City 26
Wetumpka 20, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 17 (OT)
Spanish Fort 30, McAdory 0
Homewood 14, Gardendale 0
Pinson Valley 45, Muscle Shoals 21
Clay-Chalkville 35, Hartselle 7
Oxford 49, Decatur 0
CLASS 7A
Lee-Montgomery 12, Auburn 6
Central-Phenix City 14, McGill-Toolen Catholic 0
Hoover 42, Mountain Brook 17
Thompson 37, Hewitt-Trussville 13
THIRD-ROUND PAIRINGS
CLASS 1A
Lanett (10-1) at Maplesville (10-1)
St. Luke’s Episcopal (11-1) at Linden (11-0)
Mars Hill Bible (11-1) at South Lamar (12-0), Millport
Spring Garden (11-1) at Pickens County (8-4), Reform
CLASS 2A
Luverne (11-1) at Leroy (9-3)
Ariton (9-3) at Highland Home (11-1)
Ohatchee (11-0) at Fyffe (12-0)
Aliceville (10-2) at Addison (10-2)
CLASS 3A
Flomaton (9-3) at Pike County (10-2), Brundidge
Gordo (10-2) at Providence Christian (11-1), Dothan
Westminster Christian (11-0) at Piedmont (10-2)
Saks (10-1) at Randolph County (11-1), Wedowee
CLASS 4A
Andalusia (8-4) at Hillcrest-Evergreen (9-4)
American Christian (12-0) at UMS-Wright (11-0), Mobile
Good Hope (11-1) at Oneonta (9-3)
Deshler (7-5) at Hokes Bluff (11-1)
CLASS 5A
Greenville (10-2) at Ramsay (11-1), Birmingham, Lawson Field
Vigor (11-1) at Demopolis (10-2)
Central-Clay County (9-3) at Etowah (12-0), Attalla
Mortimer Jordan (11-1) at Jasper (11-1)
CLASS 6A
Opelika (7-4) at Saraland (11-1)
Spanish Fort (11-1) at Wetumpka (10-2)
Pinson Valley (10-1) at Homewood (10-2)
Oxford (10-2) at Clay-Chalkville (11-1)
CLASS 7A
Lee-Montgomery (8-4) at Central-Phenix City (12-0)
Thompson (10-1) at Hoover (9-3)
