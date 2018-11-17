Samford QB sets FCS record for career passing yards

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges has broken numerous records this season, but on Saturday he broke a big one.
In a 38-27 win against East Tennessee State, Hodges broke former Alcon State quarterback Steve McNair’s record of most career passing yards in the FCS. Hodges finishes his career with 14,584 yards, with McNair’s record set from 1991-94 being 14,946 yards.
Hodges also set a Samford single-season record for passing yards, with 4,283 yards. That record broke his previous record set his sophomore year.
Hodges' historic career also ends with his as the SoCon’s all-time leader in total offense, with 15,601 total yards.
