Multi-vehicle fatal wreck shuts down I-20 EB lanes in St. Clair Co.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle fatal crash has shut down a portion of I-20 EB lanes in St. Clair County.
Cpl. Steve Smith says there are at least three fatalities confirmed. There were other victims injured that have been transported to the hospital.
The accident happened at the 158 mile marker. Eastbound travelers are being re-routed at the 156 mile marker.
Authorities say travelers should expect delays and should seek alternate routes.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. We will provide more information when it is available.
