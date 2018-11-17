Major road resurfacing project underway in JeffCo

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Jefferson County is in the middle of a major road resurfacing project.
There will be about 150 miles of repaved roads, which equals about $13 million in work.
Powder Plant Road is about to begin accepting bids for resurfacing work. That’s where the new Amazon Fulfillment center is being built.
They also have several projects already underway in all parts of the county and will soon be working on more roads. That includes some major thoroughfares, like Allison Bonnet Memorial Drive and Morgan Road.
County Commission President Jimmie Stephens says they are about 80 percent done with Phase 1 of this massive project and are beginning work on Phase 2.
“A safer thoroughfare which to travel to and from work and school that’s the key to this," said Stephens. “They’re working, they’ve worked through the fall, and of course the weather has stopped them right now. But as soon as the weather permitting they’ll pick back up.”
