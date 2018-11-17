Good Hope continues its magical season

GOOD HOPE, AL (WBRC) - The Good Hope Raiders turnaround in football continues following its impressive 27-12 victory over Jacksonville in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Good Hope senior Matthew Dixon scored three touchdowns and also recorded an interception on defense to lead the Raiders.
“This team just finds a way to win,” said Good Hope head coach Alan Scott. “We came out fast and scored some points and then our defense did its job.
The win improves Good Hopes record to 11-1, which is incredible considering just two years ago the Raiders suffered through a winless season. Up next for Good Hope is a quarterfinal showdown against Oneonta. Jacksonville’s season ends at 11-1.
