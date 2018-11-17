Fred: Expect patchy, freezing fog this morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Patchy freezing fog has developed across portions of North Central and Northwest Alabama mainly in rural locations where temperatures are expected to remain in the 28 to 32 degree range. Although visibility is primarily between 3 and 5 miles, the freezing fog could result in a thin coat of ice on elevated surfaces, and motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution.
The freezing fog should begin to burn off between 7 and 8 a.m. Then, for a change we’re looking at an inactive weather pattern for the next several days as high pressure settles in with a cool, dry weather pattern for most of the weekend and into the beginning of next week.
There will, however, be another front which moves toward the Southeast and this system could produce a little light rain in Northwest Alabama by Monday, but high pressure will again build over the area continuing our pattern for calm, stable weather through the Thanksgiving Holiday Week. The weather could be a bit more unstable by next weekend but this system is still several days out. Temperatures will settle to a more normal range with weekend highs ranging from 63-66 with overnight lows around 40.
