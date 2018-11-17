Fred: Expect patchy, freezing fog this morning

There will, however, be another front which moves toward the Southeast and this system could produce a little light rain in Northwest Alabama by Monday, but high pressure will again build over the area continuing our pattern for calm, stable weather through the Thanksgiving Holiday Week. The weather could be a bit more unstable by next weekend but this system is still several days out. Temperatures will settle to a more normal range with weekend highs ranging from 63-66 with overnight lows around 40.