Dry weather continues through Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: A dry and stable weather setup will continue through the remainder of the weekend. We will have a clearing sky tonight, with lows near 39 degrees. If you are up prior to sunrise you may observe a bright fireball darting across the sky. The Leonid Meteor shower peaks this weekend and the best time for viewing is prior to sunrise, looking to the southeast. The Leonids are famous for producing bright fireballs as meteors explode after entering the earths atmosphere. There may be some patchy frost to start the day on Sunday, with more sunshine and highs in the mid-60s. Sunday afternoon will be a great time to do a little yard work in preparation for the holiday decorations. We will have a light wind out of the south.
THANKSGIVING WEEK: A cold front will push through the state on Monday and bring a few clouds. This will be a moisture starved system so dry weather is expected to continue. The front will bring a reinforcing shot of cool-seasonal air to the state. We will have more sunshine for Tuesday and sunny weather for the big travel day on Wednesday. Thanksgiving day will also be nice and sunny, with highs near 60 degrees and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. The next rainmaker will begin to impact the state on Black Friday. Most of the day will be dry however, clouds will increase with showers likely Friday night and into the first part of the day on Saturday. If you are attending the Iron Bowl game in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, I would plan on packing the rain gear. However, the chances for rain will be on the decrease around kickoff time. Right now instability looks to be very limited with this system so no threat of strong storms is expected. I’ll have updates on this system after the Kansas and Oklahoma game tonight on WBRC. I’ll also pass along updates on our FREE WBRC First Alert Weather App.
