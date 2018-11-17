Dry weather continues through Thanksgiving

THANKSGIVING WEEK: A cold front will push through the state on Monday and bring a few clouds. This will be a moisture starved system so dry weather is expected to continue. The front will bring a reinforcing shot of cool-seasonal air to the state. We will have more sunshine for Tuesday and sunny weather for the big travel day on Wednesday. Thanksgiving day will also be nice and sunny, with highs near 60 degrees and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. The next rainmaker will begin to impact the state on Black Friday. Most of the day will be dry however, clouds will increase with showers likely Friday night and into the first part of the day on Saturday. If you are attending the Iron Bowl game in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, I would plan on packing the rain gear. However, the chances for rain will be on the decrease around kickoff time. Right now instability looks to be very limited with this system so no threat of strong storms is expected. I’ll have updates on this system after the Kansas and Oklahoma game tonight on WBRC. I’ll also pass along updates on our FREE WBRC First Alert Weather App.