Dave and Buster’s crowd will add to already heavy holiday traffic

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s the one part about this time of year that everybody hates: getting in the car only to sit and wait in traffic. But thankfully, law enforcement will be lending a helping hand. Meanwhile, folks can’t wait for Birmingham’s newest entertainment facility.
“When they said a Dave and Buster’s was coming, I went to the Dave and Buster’s one time in Marietta, Ga and it’s something that I thought my kids and grand kids would love!” says Lynn McHoward.
The first Dave and Busters in the state will open next week and no doubt, it will draw a crowd. But those folks will have to do battle with the normal craziness of Black Friday traffic and regular holiday traffic for the next two months.
“This traffic is going to be insane! But Dave and Buster’s here so it’s worth it to me to get in all the traffic!” says McHoward.
We checked with Hoover police who told us they will have extra officers on hand to help with the grand opening, making sure everyone gets where they’re going safely.
Police will also have additional officers working in and around the Galleria starting Thursday and all through the holiday season. Dave and Buster’s opens Monday morning at 11 a.m.
