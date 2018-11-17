Class hamster recovered after school bulgary

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A classroom hamster is back with his student after he was taken during a school burglary.
On November 13, the Verbena School Annex was broken into and authorities say the lone suspect took $36,000 worth of electronic devices, like Chrome Books and iPads. While the electronics are vital to the learning experience, the burglar took something way more valuable to the students: A classroom pet hamster named Bob.
The Chilton County Sheriff’s deputies who worked the school in the days after the burglary were being asked by the children if they were going to get Bob back for them. Sheriff John Shearon says that perhaps was motivation to get all the stolen property back.
“Some may say I can’t believe y’all are making a big deal over a hamster,” Sheriff Shearon said. “Those kids did not care about those electronics that were taken, they only cared about getting a pet back they loved.”
Thanks to the school’s surveillance system, they were able to get clear video of the suspect’s vehicle. After running the vehicle’s VIN, they discovered the suspect was living in Pelham. Officials were able to obtain warrants on suspect, Mario Slaughter. During a search of his residence, investigators were able to locate and recover all the merchandise taken from the school burglary, as well as other items from different burglaries.
The main thing recovered that put a big smile back on the kid’s faces was Bob the hamster. The lead investigator, Lt. Lee Falkner, surprised the children in class with their beloved furry member of the class.
“The kids were very excited to have him home where he belonged,” said Sheriff Shearon.
Sheriff Shearon says a special thank you goes out to the Pelham Police Department and Clanton Police Department who both assisted in rescuing Bob.
“A bunch of grown law enforcement with big hearts wanted to make sure that reality happened for the kids,” Sheriff Shearon said, “I am proud of them all.”
