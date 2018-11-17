B’ham police are asking for help identifying homicide suspect

B'ham police are looking for this man in a homicide case. (Source: BPD)
November 17, 2018 at 2:01 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 2:01 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department are trying to identify a suspect involved in an early morning shooting.

Birmingham police were called to 19th St and Avenue O overnight on a report of a person shot. Authorities found the victim deceased upon arrival.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Eric Jackson of Birmingham.

Birmingham police have identified the person in the photo above and below as a suspect in the case. If you have any information, contact Detective Kyle Johnson at 205-572-1162 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

