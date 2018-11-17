Absolutely Alabama: Rock & Roll, Rifles, and a walk in the Warrior Woods

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - This week we’re riding along on a carousel and we’re not horsing around but we will show you how to carve your own, Carousel Horse, that is as we re-visit a late friend who meant to so much to us.
Then, still Rocking and Rolling after all these years. If you’re old enough to remember the Shower Of Stars, you’ll surely remember The Rocking Rebellions.
Inside The Vault, we’re never too tangled up to make a return visit to the Autauga county Vine Man.
And way out in The Warrior Woods there’s a true craftsman who carves a little piece of history into every rifle he builds. Come with us to Calvary, cause it’s Absolutely Alabama!
We're "aiming" to show you a good time this weekend
