2-Year old gunshot victim’s family needs help with burial expenses

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The family of a 2-year old who was killed this week needs help paying for his funeral.
They have setup a GoFundMe page asking for donations.
“My 2-year old grandbaby accidentally shot himself and instantly died. We unfortunately don’t have insurance coverage, so the family is asking for a helping hand to bury our precious loved one. Whatever anyone can give will be greatly appreciated and we the family thank you all in advance,” said the child’s grandmother Kendra Jelks in a GoFundMe post.
Ke’Anthony Jelks Jr. died Wednesday inside his family’s Birmingham apartment. Police are right now listing his death as “unclassified.”
