Woman speaks after wallet stolen in Gardendale nail salon

GARDENDALE, AL (WBRC) - Gardendale Police are looking for a thief who stole a wallet from a 77-year-old woman at a nail salon on Tuesday.
The woman - who doesn’t want to be identified - was shocked this happened to her. Now, she hopes the thief is caught before she might prey on another elderly person.
The Gardendale Police Department provided us with surveillance video of the incident. It shows the woman going up to the owner of the nail salon asking for money for transportation. He gives it to her out the goodness of his heart. Then, you can see the 77-year-old woman comes up to put on her shoes after a pedicure. The thief engages her in conversation and while the woman is bent over, she sneaks her hand into the victim’s purse grabbing her wallet. The woman then gets up and leaves.
“I worked hard all my life. I was a nursing administrator and what money we had, we worked for and there she goes and takes other people’s money. Why didn’t she go out and get a job?” the victim said.
The victim says she had a significant amount of cash in the wallet along with her credit cards. She has been told the thief used her credit card at three different ABC stores to buy liquor. The victim’s son, who is studying to be a minister, told her to pray for the thief. She says no. She wants the woman caught before she steals again.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Gardendale Police Department.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.