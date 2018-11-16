Woman speaks after wallet stolen in Gardendale nail salon

The Gardendale Police Department provided us with surveillance video of the incident. It shows the woman going up to the owner of the nail salon asking for money for transportation. He gives it to her out the goodness of his heart. Then, you can see the 77-year-old woman comes up to put on her shoes after a pedicure. The thief engages her in conversation and while the woman is bent over, she sneaks her hand into the victim’s purse grabbing her wallet. The woman then gets up and leaves.