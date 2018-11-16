Can UAB upset Texas A&M?

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS (WBRC) - Is it possible for UAB to upset an SEC team?
The Blazers have done it before, defeating Nick Saban and LSU in 2000, but can the Blazers do it again? Specifically, can they beat Texas A&M on Saturday?
The game on paper, minus the 16.5-point spread, looks close - and maybe in UAB’s favor. The Blazers are averaging 33.1 points per game and allowing 13.2 points per game. UAB’s defense ranks as one of the best in the country. Texas A&M on the other hand allows 22.4 points per game and averages 30.1 points per game.
UAB enters the game ranked in the Coaches Poll and as the C-USA West champion with a 9-1 record, while Texas A&M is 6-4.
However, the realistic differences of UAB’s roster (and schedule) compared to that of Texas A&M is anything but in the Blazers' favor.
UAB has its toughest challenge of the season Saturday, but that doesn’t mean the Blazers can’t leave College Station with a win.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
