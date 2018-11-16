Warmer temperatures return this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Warmer temperatures are on the way for the weekend. But, first we’ll have to deal with some chilly weather tonight for high school football games. Temperatures at sunset will fall into the upper 50s under a clear sky. Overnight we’ll see lows in the mid-30s.
Mild and dry weather is expected for the new week. This means a picture-perfect weekend forecast. There is no rain in the forecast Saturday or Sunday with highs in the mid-60s. We can expect sunshine through the afternoon. The weather for college football will remain dry for UAB, Alabama, and Auburn games.
Temperatures will again be warm on Monday with highs in the mid-60s. We’ll see an increase in cloud cover on Tuesday and Wednesday, but no rain is expected. Morning lows will fall into the upper 30s.
Thanksgiving looks sunny with highs around 60 degrees. If you have shopping plans on Friday, we’ll see highs in the lower 60s with again more sunshine. You can always find updates on our WBRC First Alert weather app.
