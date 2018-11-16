Vaping usage increasing in high & middle schools

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, e-cigarette usage has increased by almost 80 percent among high school students and 50 percent among those attending middle school.
The FDA announced Thursday they are restricting sales of most flavored e-cigs to only age-restricted stores. They are also looking at ways to make it harder for kids to purchase the devices online.
“Parents should be very aware and ask lots and lots of questions of your adolescent as well as your middle school child,” said Tedra Smith with UAB’s School of Nursing.
