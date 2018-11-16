Tuscaloosa Alzheimer’s Awareness event Sunday

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - As Alzheimer’s Awareness month wraps up soon, a local business owner in Tuscaloosa is hosting a program this weekend to help educate the community about the disease. This Sunday at the University Church of Christ starting at 5 p.m. people can take part in a program that sheds light on the disease in more depth.
Business owner Toni Brown with Precious Memories Customized Plaques and Yarnai’s is also hosting the program to help families with respite care. This allows care givers to get a break from caring for their loved one’s with Alzheimer’s which can be a 24-hour responsibility depending on their stage. A guest doctor will also be there to explain and answer questions about Alzheimer’s and how it affects not only the person but the people around them.
”I care for my mom. My mom has Alzheimer's and she is in level 3 right now. I want people to walk away from this program knowing the seven stages of Alzheimer's. I also want them to be aware of the symptoms,” said Toni Brown Precious Memories Customized Plaques Owner.
Organizers of the program ask you bring a donation that will go towards respite care costs.
Call Toni Brown 216-640-5464 or Barbara Cross 205-242-7893 for more information.
