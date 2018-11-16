Tuscaloosa Alzheimer’s Awareness event Sunday

Business owner Toni Brown with Precious Memories Customized Plaques and Yarnai’s is also hosting the program to help families with respite care. This allows care givers to get a break from caring for their loved one’s with Alzheimer’s which can be a 24-hour responsibility depending on their stage. A guest doctor will also be there to explain and answer questions about Alzheimer’s and how it affects not only the person but the people around them.