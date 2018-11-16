Thanksgiving costs down, again, this year

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Everyone is looking forward to the big turkey day meal. And a lot of shoppers were happy to see prices are down for the third year in the row.
The American Farm Bureau says the average cost for ten people is about $48.90. That’s down 22% from 2017.
The average cost for a turkey is about $21.71 - the lowest prices since 2014.
Milk prices are down as are green peas and sweet potatoes.
But a few things were higher in cost. A 12-ounce bag of cranberries cost $2.65. If you add a ham, Russet potatoes, and frozen green beans, that adds to your cost by as much as $6 per person.
“I look for bargains. The more people I have to feed, that is important. Yes I do look for bargains but I want everybody to have enough. Happy and full,” said shopper Jennifer McClure.
McClure will be working Thanksgiving at St. Vincent’s Medical Center. Still, she wants the family when they are together to be happy. Most shoppers told us the same thing.
