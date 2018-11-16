Sunshine and warmer temperatures return this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Friday morning! After a cold and soggy week, we finally get to dry out and warm up! Big story this morning is the chilly temperatures. Many locations have dropped below freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Widespread frost likely across our area. You'll likely need to heat up the car and scrape off the ice on the windshield this morning. The best news about today is that we can finally enjoy some much needed sunshine. We'll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 50s. High temperatures will remain 8-10 degrees below average, but compared to yesterday's high of 35°F in Birmingham, it'll feel great.