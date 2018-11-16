Sunshine and warmer temperatures return this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Friday morning! After a cold and soggy week, we finally get to dry out and warm up! Big story this morning is the chilly temperatures. Many locations have dropped below freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Widespread frost likely across our area. You'll likely need to heat up the car and scrape off the ice on the windshield this morning. The best news about today is that we can finally enjoy some much needed sunshine. We'll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 50s. High temperatures will remain 8-10 degrees below average, but compared to yesterday's high of 35°F in Birmingham, it'll feel great.
First Alert: We want to let you know that both morning and afternoon temperatures will continue to warm as we approach the weekend. Overnight lows will remain above freezing for the next several days. High temperatures climbing into the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. It should feel great. Weather looking fantastic for both Alabama and Auburn football games. You’ll likely need a jacket. UAB is playing at Texas A&M and the forecast is looking dry as well with temperatures cooling into the 50s.
Next Big Thing: We get to enjoy dry weather going well into next week. Great news for those planning on traveling in the Southeast for Thanksgiving. A cold front will move through next Monday-Tuesday that could drop our temperatures down a little with highs back into the 50s, but no rain is expected.
Next Rain Chance: Next seven days remain dry, but there’s a hint we could see our next rain chance after the 24th of November. Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive weather updates and to submit your weather photos. You might just see your picture live on TV! Have a great weekend!
