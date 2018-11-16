Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2018

(KCBD) - Thanksgiving is in less than a week and consumers all around the country will be rushing around to see family. Some may want to grab a bite while on the road and some may need to make a last-minute grocery run.
Offers.com rounded up a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving - from diners and fast-food joints that are simply doing business as usual to restaurants providing take-home options, to establishments that are pulling out all the stops with multi-course Thanksgiving feasts. We also rounded up major grocery store chains’ Thanksgiving Day hours for people who might need to pick up last minute items for their dinner.
Note** This list only includes national chain restaurants.
Applebee’s: Applebee’s is known for its combo deals (such as two entrees and an appetizer for $20). So Thanksgiving can be affordable as well as effortless. Many locations will be closing early, so check hours in advance.
Bahama Breeze: Some locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., serving a Thanksgiving menu inspired by the islands.
Bob Evans: Open for dine-in customers on Thanksgiving (check closing hours with your location). Or, buy a carryout Farmhouse feast for four to eight. The meal for four starts at $19.99.
Boston Market: Most locations are open for dine-in, but check hours. Boston Market will be serving plated traditional meal on Thanksgiving Day. See the Thanksgiving menu options.
Plus, don’t forget Boston Market’s catering and carry-out meal options, if you want to host at home but don’t want to cook.
Buca di Beppo: Dine in on Thanksgiving (many locations are open regular hours), or pre-order a catered feast. The catered option is offered in two sizes to feed 10 or 20. Place your order for pick-up or delivery between Nov. 12 and Nov. 22. Thanksgiving day pickup starts at 10 a.m.
Capital Grille: Get a prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner ($42 for adults, $15 for children). Includes slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, french green beans with marcona almonds and mashed potatoes. Desserts available for $11. See the full menu.
Chevy’s Fresh Mex: Three-course Thanksgiving dinner at participating locations on Thanksgiving, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pricing varies by location. Not available at all locations.
Cracker Barrel: Open regular hours. Cracker Barrel will be serving a Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal all day ($12.99 for adults $7.99 for children). Also providing Heat n’ Serve holiday family meals to take home. Available for pick-up Nov. 17 to 25 (24-hour notice recommended).
Denny’s: Many locations will be open regular hours, and there are plenty of traditional Thanksgiving and fall menu items to choose from. Plus, order from Denny’s online ordering platform and get a meal for four to five, which includes carved turkey breast, stuffing, gravy and two sides.
Fleming’s: Order a three-course Thanksgiving feast for $49 (kids’ meal $19). Includes a starter, first course, main course and dessert that all feature traditional Thanksgiving favorites, including mixed herb-roasted turkey and butter-mashed sweet potatoes.
Fogo de Chao: Enjoy a Thanksgiving feast at Fogo de Chao. Get the full Churrasco experience, including traditional favorites like roasted turkey breast, homemade cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole and Brazilian sausage and apple dressing. Reservations available between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Dinner prices all day. Make your reservation here 6477175.
Hooter’s: Watch Thanksgiving NFL games at many Hooter’s locations on Thanksgiving afternoon. Be sure to call ahead to make sure your location is open.
Luby’s: Order a pre-cooked heat-and-serve meal, featuring traditional Thanksgiving favorites, for your family. Call or order online. Check with your location for pick-up times. See the full holiday menu.
HomeTown Buffet: Get a whole pecan or pumpkin pie to take home for $8.99 at participating locations.
Macaroni Grill: Many locations are open for dine-in guests and will be serving a three-course Thanksgiving dinner ($24.99) featuring a soup or salad, roasted turkey breast, buttermilk mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, stuffing and pumpkin pie. See the full menu. Check your location’s hours and make a reservation in advance.
Marie Callender’s: Dine in for a prix fixe menu ($22.99 for adults, $8.99 for kids) featuring Thanksgiving favorites. Or, order to-go meals for the family (pick up your order after 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day). Reservations recommended for large parties of eight or more. Prices and hours may vary by location. See the menu.
McDonald’s: Need a quick bite? Many McDonald’s locations will remain open, but double check the hours.
Morton’s The Steakhouse: Certain locations are open on Thanksgiving. Reservations required.
Old Country Buffet: Get a take-home pie (pumpkin or pecan) for $8.99 at participating locations.
Ruby Tuesday: Many locations will be open on Thanksgiving and serving the regular menu.
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: The restaurant will be serving a three-course meal ($39.95) that includes a soup or salad, hand-carved turkey with stuffing, choice of side and a dessert.
Ryan’s: Get a whole pie to take home for $8.99. Options include pumpkin and pecan.
Starbucks: You can count on many Starbucks locations to remain open on Thanksgiving (although hours may be different than usual). Get your caffeine fix on the way to visiting family, and enjoy its holiday beverages.
TGI Friday’s: We’ve confirmed that many locations will be open Thanksgiving Day, but hours will vary. Check your nearest location. And take advantage of the Fridays Feast for 2 (starting at $20).
Waffle House: In keeping with its tradition, Waffle House will be open on Thanksgiving.
Amazon: Forgot to buy a key ingredient for your stuffing, or have some extra guests show up? Amazon Prime Now is open for business on Thanksgiving Day and will deliver Whole Foods groceries to you in as little as one hour (until 2 p.m. local time). Note that Prime Now is available only to Amazon Prime members and incurs a delivery fee.
HEB: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hy-Vee: Regular opening time until 2 p.m.
Kroger: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (select stores)
Meijer: Opens 6 a.m. (check local close)
Trader Joe’s: Closed
Whole Foods: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.