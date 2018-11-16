Leonid Meteor shower is Friday night!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Hope you are having a great Friday! We saw some patchy ice earlier this morning and temperatures well into the 20s, but the sunshine and dry air has allowed us to warm up nicely. Temperatures are warming up into the upper 40s and lower 50s at noon. We’ll stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 50s. Average high is around 66 degrees, so we remain about 5-10 degrees below average for this time of the year. If you plan on going out this evening for dinner or even some high school football, you’ll need the jacket. Temperatures will drop into the 40s, but it won’t be as cold as it has in previous nights. Lows tomorrow will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.