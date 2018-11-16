Leonid Meteor shower is Friday night!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Hope you are having a great Friday! We saw some patchy ice earlier this morning and temperatures well into the 20s, but the sunshine and dry air has allowed us to warm up nicely. Temperatures are warming up into the upper 40s and lower 50s at noon. We’ll stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 50s. Average high is around 66 degrees, so we remain about 5-10 degrees below average for this time of the year. If you plan on going out this evening for dinner or even some high school football, you’ll need the jacket. Temperatures will drop into the 40s, but it won’t be as cold as it has in previous nights. Lows tomorrow will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Tonight: The Leonid Meteor shower peaks this weekend! Look east and you could see up to 10-15 shooting stars per hour. Best time to look for a few meteors in the sky will be around midnight and before sunrise on both Saturday and Sunday mornings.
First Alert: We want to let you know that both morning and afternoon temperatures will continue to warm as we approach the weekend. Overnight lows will remain above freezing for the next several days. High temperatures climbing into the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. It should feel great. Weather looking fantastic for both Alabama and Auburn football games. You’ll likely need a jacket. UAB is playing at Texas A&M and the forecast is looking dry as well with temperatures cooling into the 50s.
Next Big Thing: We get to enjoy dry weather going well into next week. Great news for those planning on traveling in the Southeast for Thanksgiving. A cold front will move through next Monday-Tuesday that could drop our temperatures down a little with highs back into the 50s, but no rain is expected.
Next Rain Chance: Next seven days remain dry, but there’s a hint we could see our next rain chance after NOv. 24. Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive weather updates and to submit your weather photos. You might just see your picture live on TV!
