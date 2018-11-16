How do you verify crowdsourcing legitimacy?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A New Jersey couple created a GoFundMe page claiming a homeless man spent his last $20 to fill up their gas tanks when one of their cars broke down.
Turns out though, investigators say it was just a ruse.
Prosecutors announced all three have been charged in the case for tricking people into donating over $400,000.
“The way it becomes problematic for consumers is that it is a tug at the heart strings,” said Garet Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau serving central and south Alabama.
He adds spotting schemes like this is very hard.
“I’m unaware of a direct way you can actually identify an actual fraud campaign on GoFundMe,” he said
However, Smitherman says some of the same signs for other scams hold true here, like if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.
“Hopefully you might be able to find some information to figure out whether or not the action that spurred the campaign to be created did actually take place,” said Smitherman. “Do your homework as much as you can.”
GoFundMe posts on their website a warning for people about committing fraud and provides ways to report campaigns that are fraudulent.
