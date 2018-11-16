Gas prices down ahead of Thanksgiving travel

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Motorists are getting ready to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday and they can feel free to gas up more freely. That’s because gas prices have dropped in recent weeks.
Here are the latest numbers from AAA Alabama. The average cost of regular gas in Alabama is currently $2.39 a gallon. That is down from $2.46 last week. A month ago, it was $2.62. Still, it’s up from last year at this time when gas was $2.27 a gallon.
AAA Alabama said it’s about that time of year. Gas prices come down after the summer increases. The inventory of oil is up. This will only encourage more holiday traffic. AAA projects 54 million people will hit the highways traveling 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving. That’s up by five percent - the highest number since 2005.
“Here in the southeast, it will be the busiest region in the country. Then you factor in the Alabama/Auburn game, some of the other games around the state, the Thanksgiving shopping - things like that. It’s going to be madhouse out there on the highways,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama.
Ingram said gas prices may drop a little bit more then stabilize before dropping a little bit more come January. And that’s all good news for the pocketbook. Either way, be careful out there while on the road.
