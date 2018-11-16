FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning tonight, warmer temps this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There is a freeze warning in effect for the area. If you have not brought in tender plants, it would be a good idea to do it today. While this is not a hard freeze, it will be cold enough to harm pets and plants. We will likely see some frost. It is possible we could even see some freezing fog in our northern counties - this could result in a few slick spots early Friday. Make sure you check road conditions with us early Friday.
A significant warming trend is expected over the next few days. Highs Friday will reach the lower to mid-50s. Temperatures at high school football games will be around 46 degrees with a clear sky. Expect overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s for Friday night.
There is a major warm up for the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Highs will reach the mid-60s during the afternoon. If you’re going to a football games this weekend, we’ll see mostly clear weather.
Temperatures next week will reach the upper 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. Thanksgiving looks mostly sunny with highs around 60 degrees.
