FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning tonight, warmer temps this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There is a freeze warning in effect for the area. If you have not brought in tender plants, it would be a good idea to do it today. While this is not a hard freeze, it will be cold enough to harm pets and plants. We will likely see some frost. It is possible we could even see some freezing fog in our northern counties - this could result in a few slick spots early Friday. Make sure you check road conditions with us early Friday.