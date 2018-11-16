Fight over dinosaur fossils comes down to what's a mineral

In this Nov. 14, 2013 photo, Clayton Phipps of Brusett, Montana, poses for a picture with one of the two "dueling dinosaurs" he discovered on a Montana ranch in 2006. Ownership of the fossils are the subject of a legal battle over whether they are part of a property's surface rights or mineral rights. The nearly complete skeletons were put up for auction in New York in 2013, but bidding topped out at $5.5 million, failing to meet the reserve price. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (AP)