Experts: Talk to your kids about bullying now

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - No parent wants their child to be a bully, and experts say you should talk to them about it.
But it’s equally important to make sure they know what bullying is.
Kasandra Tompkins does not shy away from talking about bullying with her adopted son.
“Him being Caucasian and us being African-American, I talk to him all the time," says Tompkins.
She wants to make sure no one bullies her son. But she was surprised Thursday morning to learn that he had been bullying someone else.
“He just all of a sudden, kind of jokingly said, ‘Mom, there’s this girl we talk about at school and we pick on her because she looks like a monkey.’”
This comes just days after a Birmingham fourth-grader took her own life - likely a result of side effects from her ADHD medication and a long period of bullying.
“And I immediately thought about little Madison Whittsett and I was like, ‘We don’t do that. We don’t talk about people, that’s not something you do. We only just discussed this little girl killing herself last week.’"
Tompkins took action. After talking to her son, she called the school to make them aware of the situation. The mother of the girl being picked on had also just talked to the school.
“While children may hear other children teasing, they may see other adults teasing, it’s not right. But where it gets dangerous is when a child is singled out and it’s coming time after time after time,” says UAB clinical psychologist Dr. Joshua Klapow.
Dr. Klapow says children understand fundamentals, like not to hit, but they may not understand cyber bullying. But he says for as much as you talk to your child, it’s also important to listen.
“If they tell you that someone is teasing them, whether you have doubts or not, take it seriously because if, in fact, it’s the truth, it takes a lot of courage for a child to do that. The last thing you want to do as an adult is shut that down by giving the impression that you may not believe them,” says Dr. Klapow.
He says if your child is afraid to go to school, or if they’re withdrawn, it’s possible they’re being bullied. On the flip side, if you hear rumors about your child bullying or you see it, Dr. Klapow says it’s important to stop it immediately, even if it’s something minor because you want to associate that negative reinforcement with that action and head it off from the beginning.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.